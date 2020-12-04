(CBS4) – Three free COVID-19 sites are opening soon in Colorado. Tests are free and do not require a doctor’s note, identification, or insurance.
Montbello High School at 5000 Crown Boulevard in Denver will conduct testing Monday through Friday next week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, testing will be available at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Sterling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Miliken Athletic Complex at 320 Centennial Drive will be open for testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, with more dates to come.
A test site will also open at the Pueblo Mall on Monday.
To find more testing locations, click here.
COVIDCheck Colorado accepts walk-ins, but they highly recommend signing up for your appointment in advance. To set up an appointment, visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click “Get My Test.”
COVIDCheck Colorado uses a highly sensitive and reliable nasal swab PCR test that is administered by licensed medical professionals. They have a turnaround time of 35 hours for test results.
People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea