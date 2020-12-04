CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
(CBS4) – Three free COVID-19 sites are opening soon in Colorado. Tests are free and do not require a doctor’s note, identification, or insurance.

Montbello High School at 5000 Crown Boulevard in Denver will conduct testing Monday through Friday next week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, testing will be available at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Sterling from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Miliken Athletic Complex at 320 Centennial Drive will be open for testing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, with more dates to come.

A test site will also open at the Pueblo Mall on Monday.

To find more testing locations, click here.

COVIDCheck Colorado accepts walk-ins, but they highly recommend signing up for your appointment in advance. To set up an appointment, visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click “Get My Test.”

COVIDCheck Colorado uses a highly sensitive and reliable nasal swab PCR test that is administered by licensed medical professionals. They have a turnaround time of 35 hours for test results.

People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

 

 

