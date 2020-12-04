Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The JBS Beef Plant in Greeley has sent home hundreds of at-risk workers due to rising coronavirus cases. About 200 employees considered vulnerable are receiving full pay while on leave until COVID cases drop, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The UFCW Local 7 Union said the move does not improve the safety of workers still working at the plant. The union is still asking for free coronavirus testing and the highest level of PPE.
Some 350 JBS workers have tested positive since the coronavirus pandemic began. Six employees of the plant have died.