DENVER (CBS4) – Early December can sometimes be cold and snowy around Colorado but not this year. A big ridge of high pressure will keep the forecast warm and dry for the next several days across the entire western half of the lower 48 United States.
Because we are still in a widespread drought the warm and dry conditions will not be good for the fire danger. Thankfully we are not expecting any widespread strong wind but it could be breezy from time to time, especially during the afternoons.
High temperatures will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above normal today in Denver and eastern Colorado. Most places should top off in the 55-60 degree range. Even the mountains will be warm with highs above freezing in most areas below 12,000 feet.
After 6 days in a row with this weather pattern a change will start to unfold by next Thursday. A storm system currently way out in the Pacific Ocean will be moving our way. It will bring temperatures down closer to where they should be for this time of year. A chance for snow will also return to the statewide forecast.