Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run DefenseMontgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.

Paul Millsap On New Deal With Denver Nuggets: "We Started Something ... We're Looking To Finish It'The Denver Nuggets have officially re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.

Beth Bowlen Wallace, Daughter Of Late Pat Bowlen, Calls For Transition Of Broncos Ownership: 'Watching These Past Few Seasons Has Been Extremely Painful'The daughters and brother of the late Broncos owner released a statement Wednesday calling again for the trustees to allow for a transition of ownership of the team.

Undefeated Colorado Tries To Keep Rolling Vs. ArizonaColorado travels to face winless Arizona (0-3) on Saturday in a matchup that looks very favorable for the Buffaloes.

NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike CugnoThe AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.