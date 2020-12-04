DENVER (CBS4) – Delivery app DoorDash donated $500,000 to Colorado’s Winter Outdoor Dining Fund. Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement on Friday.

The funding will help support restaurants in the creation of outdoor dining spaces this winter. Across the state, 129 restaurants received aid during the first round of grant funding.

“In Colorado, we take care of our own and I am thankful to state legislators for their collaboration to create lifelines for the small businesses and restaurants who are at the heart of our communities through tax and license fee relief for bars and restaurants. This important assistance will help our restaurants survive the challenging months ahead and we continue to urge Washington to pass real relief for our small businesses and state,” said Gov. Polis.

Last month, DoorDash announced the winners of winterization grants provided through its Main Street Strong effort. The grants are being administered by Hello Alice, and allocate $100,000 to Denver restaurants.

“We are continually focused on identifying ways we can support merchants as they adapt, including through our Main Street Strong effort, and are pleased to partner with policymakers and stakeholders on this work,” said Toney Anaya, Global Head of Government Relations, DoorDash.

RELATED: DoorDash Adds $2 To Denver Orders In Response To City’s Cap On Delivery App Fees

Gov. Polis worked with the Colorado Restaurant Association to create the Winter Outdoor Grant Program. Officials said eligible applications that were not funded in the first round will roll over for review in the second round.

“Restaurants are facing a dark winter amid what is the gravest crisis for this industry in living memory. They have said repeatedly that they need cash relief and increased capacity to have the best chance of surviving the pandemic,” said Sonia Riggs, CRA President & CEO. “The Outdoor Grant Program offers both via funding for winterizing patios for the cold months.”

So far, groups have raised more than $1.8 million for the fund. Organizations that have contributed to the program include: the Colorado Health Foundation, MDC Holdings, New Belgium Brewing Company and the Denver Broncos Charitable Foundation. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

RELATED: Colorado Wants To Help Restaurants Be Innovative, Find Ways To Serve Diners Outdoors This Winter

The Winter Outdoor Grant Program was made possible by a seed commitment from Xcel Energy Foundation and Xcel Energy, which made a $500,000 contribution to the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation. Xcel is also providing a $50,000 match for every $500,000 raised, up to $250,000.