COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A child who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Colorado Springs Friday morning has been located. The theft of the car took place after 7 a.m.
It happened in the southern part of the downtown Colorado Springs area at 1021 South Nevada Avenue.
Police were still trying to find the vehicle at 8 a.m. after the location of the child and are asking for the public’s help. The stolen car has the Colorado license plate 838 QDF. It was described as being a 2012 Black Dodge Durango with black tinted windows and a trout fishing sticker on the back window.