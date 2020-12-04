Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Red Cross closed its wildfire shelter in Larimer County on Tuesday. The shelter had provided resources to those impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire for a total of 80 days.
The shelters also helped those affected by the Lefthand Canyon Fire in Boulder County and the Mullen Fire in Wyoming. There were more than 38,000 overnight stays in over 22,000 rooms in 54 hotels over the past 80 days. More than 64,000 meals were also served.