WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies were led to a fatal crash Thursday night with the help of a cellphone app used by the driver’s relative. A bit luck aided them as well.
A man using a Find My Phone app called Weld County dispatchers at 9:42 p.m. and said his sister had not arrived home as expected.
Deputies responded to the area of the cellphone ping — near the intersection State Highway 392 and Weld County Road 31, north of Greeley — but found nothing, explained Joseph Moylan, a spokesman for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
As they started to leave, one deputy made a U-turn in his patrol cruiser. His car’s headlights reflected off metal some distance from the road. It was the wreckage of Mazda CX5 they were seeking.
The driver, a 36-year-old female from Milliken, was found dead at the scene.
According to Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol, which is investigating the accident, evidence at the scene suggests the woman was driving northbound on the county road, drove off the right shoulder and into a corn field, hit an embankment and went airborne, and then rolled.
It’s believed the woman was not wearing a seat belt, Cutler said.
Alcohol or drug consumption is not thought to have contributed to the crash at this time, he added. But high speed is a likely factor.