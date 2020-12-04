DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver. On Friday, December 11th, CBS4 will be holding its annual Toy Drive Collection as a Drive-Up and Drop-Off event at two King Soopers locations, one in Belmar and the other at 80th & Sheridan. It’s an important collection because of the need among Boys & Girls Club families this year.

“The Boys & Girls Club has been a saving grace for us,” said Nita, a grandmother caring for her three grandchildren, ages 10, 11, and 13. “Everything they do is free, and for us, on our little income, our social security, is such a blessing.”

The blessing is that in the midst of a pandemic the family could rely on the club.

“COVID has been no nice,” Nita told CBS4. “The school, that’s a major thing because all of a sudden you have to be a school teacher on top of everything.”

The clubs offered remote learning, which this family welcomed.

“I think there was like 8 people and 1 adult,” said Ella, Nita’s 11-year-old granddaughter.

Students were able to access the internet, adult supervision, food, and most importantly their friends.

“Certain kids will go to a different meeting, and some kids will stay on a meeting, and the teacher of the subject will come in the meeting,” Ella explained about remote learning.

Now that the year is winding down. Nita will turn to the club again, to help with gifts for the kids.

“It’s like better than my Grandma spending money, then getting something here,” Ella told CBS4.

“The club has been a godsend in this time especially,” Nita said.

Everyone can be Santa this Christmas by dropping off a toy donation at their King Soopers store. CBS4 is also holding its annual Collection Day, as a Drive-Up and Drop-Off event on Friday, December 11th. CBS4, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver staff members will be out at the parking lots of the Kings Soopers at Belmar (7984 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood) and the location at 80th and Sheridan (8055 Sheridan Boulevard, Arvada) from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LINK: Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive