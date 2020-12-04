(CBS4) – UCHealth University Of Colorado Hospital has a new antibody drug to treat high-risk COVID patients. The hospital got 650 doses of the experimental drug bamlanivimab.
The goal is to use for people who have mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days or less in an effort to keep them out of the hospital.
A man who received the drug, Will Stanton, is high risk and told CBS4 the drug really helped him.
“Literally that same night I could already start feeling that … some of the congestion was going away. If I did cough it felt like it was effective coughing … to where I was actually coughing up phlegm,” Stanton said. “And then that next morning it felt like it was just a cold.”
Bamlanivimab is not for patients already in the hospital or those who need oxygen because of coronavirus.