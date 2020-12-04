Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy TraskThe Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.

Drew Lock Fined By Denver Broncos, Says Missing Last Week's Game 'Hurt My Heart, Hurt My Soul'As Kendall Hinton was thrusted into the starting quarterback role for the Broncos last week, the team's full-time starter was watching the blowout loss from home.

Broncos Tim Patrick Uses Cleats To Raise Awareness About Sarcoma, Disease That Took Life Of His DadWhen the Broncos take the field against the Chiefs on Sunday night, they will have extra incentive to pull off the upset victory.

'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter BlackburnThe top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.

Tim Tebow Becomes Part-Owner Of Hockey TeamFormer Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is now part-owner of his own professional franchise.