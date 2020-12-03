Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter Park Resort opened to skiers and boarders on Thursday. There is no reservation system in place for the ski area.
People are asked to get their lift tickets at least 48 hours in advance. Priority will be given to pass holders.
The resort created a guide, Shred Another Day, to help guests know what to anticipate on their slopes.
Rentals, lessons and guides will need to be pre-booked.
Several other ski areas have opened in the last couple of weeks and implemented a reservation system to limit the number of people at the respective areas.
