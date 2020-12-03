WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police chased two people after shots were fired early Thursday morning in Westminster. The chase started at approximately 4 a.m. at Federal Boulevard and 74th and moved into a part of unincorporated Adams County.
Police officers initially heard the shots fired and attempted to stop the vehicle where the shots came from, but it drove off.
The chase covered approximately 2 miles and ended when officers used tire deflation devices on the pursued vehicle. It then veered off into a field near where Pecos Street intersects with 52nd Avenue and the people inside got out and ran. Both were captured soon afterwards about two blocks away.
The suspects’ names have not been released yet.
There are no reports of anyone being injured by the shots that were fired.