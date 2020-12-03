2 People Arrested After Police Chase That Started In WestminsterPolice chased two people after shots were fired early Thursday morning in Westminster. Katie Johnston reports.

Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National AnthemHave you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now's your chance. The team wants to celebrate their Fan Appreciation Game with all fans singing the iconic song at their last home game on Jan. 3, as per tradition. Katie Johnston reports.

'Venmo Challenge' In Denver: Instagram Influencer Jessi Jean Shocks Server With $1,500 TipIn a time when many restaurants and servers are struggling to survive, the "Venmo Challenge" is coming to the rescue.

Big Warming Trend AheadMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

Cameron Peak Fire Now 100% Contained 112 Days After It StartedThe Cameron Peak Fire is now fully contained after burning for nearly 16 weeks, 112 days to be exact.

Boulder Company Behind Essential Part Of Moderna VaccineA team of about 50 to 60 chemists, engineers and other essential workers in Boulder have been working day and night to help with a coronavirus vaccine.

