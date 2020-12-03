Mounted Patrol Hits Up Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru In CentennialSix deputies on horseback moseyed on up to the window while patrolling the Streets of Southglenn. Katie Johnston reports.

30 minutes ago

The Paint Mines In El Paso County Have Been VandalizedDuring the pandemic visitors have flocked to the Paint Mines Interpretive Park and on some occasions have spray painted and carved into the rocks.

2 hours ago

COVID Outbreak: Union Wants Pueblo Plant Closed For Cleaning And Quarantine Pay For WorkersThe union is asking that the Mission Food Plant in Pueblo be shut down for deep cleaning -- and they want 14 days of quarantine pay for workers.

2 hours ago

A House Fire In Arvada Has Injured One PersonA house fire off of Simms in Arvada has injured one person and the house is a total loss.

2 hours ago

COVID Has Had A Big Impact On Memory Care Patients & Their Care GiversWith the holidays it is more important than ever to connect with those with memory loss and their care givers.

2 hours ago

As We Get Closer To Having A Vaccine The Question Of How It Will Be Distributed Is Being AnsweredColorado expects to have the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine in the state in 10 days. The first people to get it will be front line workers in health care facilities.

2 hours ago