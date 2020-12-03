Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Employees at a Chick-fil-A in Centennial had some surprising customers come through the drive thru. Six deputies on horseback moseyed on up to the window while patrolling the Streets of Southglenn.
“What do you do when you want Chick-fil-A but you’re on horseback? Go 2 the drive-thru!” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Officials said workers loved seeing the six horses, and the members of the mounted patrol said it
mounted patrol unit trotted through the fast food restaurant while patrolling Streets of Southglenn.”
Workers said they loved seeing our 6 horses at the window. Of course, it’s “our pleasure!”