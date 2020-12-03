CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Employees at a Chick-fil-A in Centennial had some surprising customers come through the drive thru. Six deputies on horseback moseyed on up to the window while patrolling the Streets of Southglenn.

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“What do you do when you want Chick-fil-A but you’re on horseback? Go 2 the drive-thru!” the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Officials said workers loved seeing the six horses, and the members of the mounted patrol said it

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

Workers said they loved seeing our 6 horses at the window. Of course, it’s “our pleasure!”

