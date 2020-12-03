WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – The U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation on Thursday to install a Loveland artist’s sculpture in Washington, D.C. The sculpture titled “Every Word We Utter” would be the first outdoor monument in America to commemorate the women’s suffrage movement.

Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner introduced the the legislation last year on the 100th anniversary of the Senate passage of the 19th Amendment. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, introduced companion legislation, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in February.

INCREDIBLE NEWS! The Senate has passed my bipartisan bill to establish a women's suffrage monument in our nation's capitol. This vision began with a few women in Loveland, CO who raised their voices, and now our bill and this effort heads to the President's desk! — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) December 3, 2020

In August, Bennet visited with sculptor Jane DeDecker at her studio in Loveland. The senator also visited with the Board of Directors for Every Word We Utter, the non-profit organization that has worked to place the sculpture in D.C.

“I see the suffragists as founders in exactly the same way as any of the men who wrote the Constitution––they challenged Americans to make our country what it ought to be,” said Bennet. “Their bravery and persistence are how America ratified the 19th Amendment 100 years ago, affirming women the right to vote.”

“I look forward to the day where women from all over the world will be inspired by the sculpture in our nation’s capital honoring the generations of women whose determination guaranteed women the right to vote,” added Gardner.

The sculpture celebrates the pioneers of the women’s suffrage movement: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Harriot Stanton Blatch, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells.

“The sacrifices that the suffragists made in securing the right to vote for women cannot be forgotten and must be celebrated,” said Jane DeDecker. “I’m excited Every Word We Utter is one step closer to being placed in our nation’s capital to honor these brave women who fought for equal participation in our democracy.”

The bill now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law. Pres. Donald Trump has said that he will sign it.