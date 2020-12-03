DENVER (CBS4)– It’s something we look forward to every year—the release of KBCO Studio C. Volume 32 goes on sale Saturday, Dec. 5 at nine front range Whole Foods locations.
Like everything this year, the album was impacted by coronavirus. Normally the album features songs recorded live in KBCO Studio C. Due to COVID-19, the last live KBCO Studio C session was on March 5. This year, the album is made up of 7 songs from those live sessions. The rest are from “Banding Together,” a virtual livestream event on CBSN Denver. The virtual concert raised money for the out-of-work music community that was impacted by the virus.
KBCO Studio C Volume 32 full song list:
- Marcus King Band “Homesick”
- Sia “Day Too Soon”
- Dave Matthews “Take Me to Tomorrow”
- Phil Lesh and Friends “Gone Wanderin”
- Nathaniel Rateliff “Time Stands”
- Cold War Kids “So Tied Up”
- Grace Potter “Stop the Bus”
- The Lone Bellow “Count on Me”
- Michael Franti “I Got You”
- The Black Crowes “She Talks to Angels”
- Norah Jones “Flipside”
- The Lumineers “Slow it Down”
- Devon Gilfillian “Unchained”
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
- Marcus Mumford “Kansas City”
- Hiss Golden Messenger “Jenny of the Roses”
- I’m With Her “Call My Name”
- The String Cheese Incident “Good Times Around the Bend”
Also different this year is the way the album will be sold. To avoid crowding at Whole Foods locations, you will be able to hold your spot in a virtual line using www.joinourline.com. The web page will alert you when it’s your turn to go inside and pick up your copy.
KBCO Studio C Volume 32 CDs will cost $12, with proceeds benefiting the Boulder County Aids Project, Food Bank of the Rockies, and Colorado Music Relief Fund.
CDs go on sale starting at 6am at these Whole Foods locations:
2905 Pearl St, Boulder
444 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood (Belmar)
4451 Main St, Westminster (Bradburn)
2201 S College Ave, Fort Collins
1250 S Hover Rd Ste 300, Longmont
6853 S York St, Centennial (Southglenn)
7400 E Hampden, Denver (Tamarac)
5155 S Wadsworth, Littleton
6384 Promenade Pkwy, Castle Rock
For more information on the release, check out the KBCO website.