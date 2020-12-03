LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Time Magazine has announced their “Kid of the Year,” and it’s Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old scientist and inventor from Colorado. Rao lives in Lone Tree.
Introducing the first-ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao https://t.co/Hvgu3GLoNs pic.twitter.com/4zORbRiGMU
— TIME (@TIME) December 3, 2020
Kid of the Year is the magazine’s way to recognize extraordinary young leaders making a positive impact in their community.
In a Zoom interview with Angelina Jolie, Rao spoke about her astonishing work using technology to tackle issues like contaminated drinking water, opioid addiction and cyberbullying. She was chosen out of 5,000 applicants.
Rao said her goal is to make people happy and to use technology and science to make change.
Rao invented a device that detects lead in water. She decided to make the device after learning about the Flint water crisis in Michigan.