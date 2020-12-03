TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fugitive accused of shooting at deputies and police officers during a chase through Fremont and Teller counties is now in custody. Chancey Colwell is now being held on a $1 million bond.

The chase happened on Saturday, Nov. 21. Fremont County deputies notified Teller County deputies they were chasing an armed fugitive with five felony warrants and they were entering Teller County near Cripple Creek.

Deputies and officers from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Cripple Creek Police Department, Canon City Police Department, and even the Colorado Division of Gaming, all joined the pursuit.

In the Town of Victor, the suspect allegedly several rounds toward deputies and officers.

Officials say the suspect crashed his car at Skaguay Reservoir and ran into a wooded area. People living in the area were told to shelter in place while deputies and officers secured the area.

At 1 p.m. the next day, investigators spotted smoke coming from a remote cabin. Investigators say the suspect ran from the cabin, but they were able to catch him after a short chase.

Colwell, 36, was taken into custody. Officials say he had a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

Colwell was arrested on the following charges:

First Degree Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, three counts, a felony two;

Assault in the First Degree, three counts, a felony three;

First Degree Criminal Trespass, a felony five;

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a drug felony four;

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, a felony five;

Violation of a Protection Order, a misdemeanor two;

Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor two;

Reckless Endangerment, a misdemeanor three;

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a drug petty offense

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that read, in part: