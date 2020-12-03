Comments (2)
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has been charged in a crash that killed two people in Commerce City, including a Commerce City police officer. Fructuoso Rosales-Cano is charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. He was seriously injured in the crash on Oct. 16 and was just released from the hospital Wednesday.
Detective Curt Holland and Francesca Dominguez were killed.
The crash happened on Highway 2. Investigators say Rosales-Cano veered onto the shoulder traveling south, but then overcorrected and hit Holland and Dominguez. Both victims were in separate vehicles traveling north.
Hey kikkenpooper….you are the one that declared Denver a sanctuary city…. Are you proud of your actions now? Also, how is the illegal cop killer that worked for your restaurant (Cherry Cricket) doing? Did he get convicted or did you cover that up as well?
Yet more victims of a criminal ILLEGAL ALIEN. That’s what the Fake News media NEVER reports. Just how many crimes involve illegals! They’ll probably censor this post too.