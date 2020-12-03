Comments
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco is now open for free ice skating! The pond area is lit until 10 p.m.
The Frisco Public Works Department measured ice depths of up to 7 inches within the cleared area, but skaters are always advised that they are skating at their own risk.
Ice fishermen/women are asked to ice fish elsewhere, as auger holes and the related water flooding the ice create an unsafe and “un-fun” ice skating experience.
Guests must bring their own ice skates.
Meadow Creek Pond located at 828 Meadow Drive, behind the Walmart.