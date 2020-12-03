CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Frisco News

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco is now open for free ice skating! The pond area is lit until 10 p.m.

(credit: Town of Frisco)

The Frisco Public Works Department measured ice depths of up to 7 inches within the cleared area, but skaters are always advised that they are skating at their own risk.

Ice fishermen/women are asked to ice fish elsewhere, as auger holes and the related water flooding the ice create an unsafe and “un-fun” ice skating experience.

(credit: Town of Frisco)

Guests must bring their own ice skates.

Meadow Creek Pond located at 828 Meadow Drive, behind the Walmart.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply