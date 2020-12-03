DENVER (CBS4)– Law enforcement is increasing patrols for impaired drivers across Colorado starting on Friday. As of Nov. 1, there have been 168 traffic deaths in the state involving an impaired driver.
That’s up 14% from the year before, despite lower traffic volumes. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with the ride sharing service Lyft to discourage drunk or impaired driving.
“The holidays should be a memorable time for our community, but not because it marks the loss of a loved one due to an impaired driving crash,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol, in a statement. “We will be actively looking for people who fail to plan for a sober ride after using drugs or alcohol.”
The team effort is providing $10 ride credits for the first 200 customers every Thursday in December in cities where fatalities were the highest in 2019. Codes will be available to residents of the following cities on these dates:
Thursday, Dec. 3 — Denver
Thursday, Dec. 10 — Colorado Springs
Thursday, Dec. 17 — Thornton
Thursday, Dec. 24 — Denver
Thursday, Dec. 31 — Colorado Springs
During the coronavirus pandemic, the national average of drinks per day has increased 27% and binge drinking has increased by 26%.