DENVER (CBS4) – The Cherry Creek Holiday Market completed the Thanksgiving weekend with a record number of registered guests. The market reached maximum capacity on multiple occasions as customers waited for a spot to open so they could enter.

“It’s really great to see people browsing even if it’s from a distance, we are all in this together,” said Kenny Nelson, production manager for Fetch Markets, which is partnering with the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District and their Winter Wanderland. “It kind of provides a sense of normalcy, and we all need that right now.”

The traditional pop-up market that takes place indoors has modified for the COVID-19 pandemic, offering an open-air setup with shipping containers near other retail shops mixed with residential and commercial neighbors. The market takes over Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Vendors include those businesses who planned to open a physical store this year but postponed that move because of the pandemic. Others have faced different setbacks with suppliers unable to keep materials delivered consistently.

Even the opportunity to participate in a market has been rare. One business told Nelson they typically join 48 events in a year. This will be their first event in 2020.

“We’re trying to bring something unique to Denver,” said Patty Arlen, the owner of Arlo & Joy.

She and her daughter, Heather Arlen, own a women’s accessories business that combines west and east coast style. They offer items for all age ranges and say their prices include products for any budget.

“I think another really good reason we’re here is to get to know our community,” Heather Arlen told CBS4. “I think being a local shop it’s so, so important to know your community and be close to them.”

While some vendors will be a part of the market for all five weeks, others will swap out from week to week.

To make sure everyone is safe and following state health guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is part of the layout. Customers will walk counterclockwise to see all of the shipping containers, with designated areas for eating and drinking. There are also temperature checks and guests are encouraged to register for a day and time to visit.

“It’s an opportunity to shop small from a wide variety of vendors and we and they would greatly appreciate your support,” Nelson said on a video conference call.

To learn more about the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, visit their website.