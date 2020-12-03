CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver residents can now get alcohol delivered from restaurants beyond their closing time. Right now, under coronavirus restrictions, restaurants must close their doors by 8 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Starting Wednesday, the city’s Department of Public Health and Environment will allow those restaurants to deliver until 2 a.m. Liquor stores can also stay open and deliver alcohol until midnight, two hours later than previous rules.

Indoor dining is still prohibited as Denver remains under Level Red-Severe Risk. Below are the rules:

  • Indoor dining is temporarily closed
  • Outdoor patio dining remains open for tables from the same household
  • Last call for outdoor alcohol service is 8 p.m.
  • Outdoor alcohol consumption ceases at 10 p.m.
  • Alcohol takeout and curbside service closes by 10 p.m.
  • Liquor store sales and delivery closes by midnight
  • Alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars closes by 2 a.m.

