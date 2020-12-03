Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Weld County residents weighed in on the Weld County Sheriff’s Office request for mask mandate guidance. The sheriff’s office posted the request for input on mask enforcement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
More than 1,200 comments were posted. The sheriff’s office will review the feedback and begin a public education campaign about COVID-19 and law enforcement.
Weld County moved into Level Red Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 dial last month. Weld County Commissioners said they will not enforce the restrictions that come with Level Red, which include limited capacity at businesses and gyms, as well as indoor dining restrictions with restaurants.