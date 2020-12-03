DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Pet Pantry, a food bank for family pets, is on a mission to keep pets in their homes and out of shelters. Dozens of people and their pets stood in line for free pet food and supplies at 39th and Pecos in Denver on Thursday.

Pet owners, like Maria Lomeli, are struggling to feed their animals due to the pandemic.

“They give out dog food, leashes, dog beds, and cat food,” Lomeli told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “It’s very expensive, especially when you don’t have a job and you’ve lost your job. It’s very hard.”

Colorado Pet Pantry has 66 locations across the state.

“People can come to us every two months, and they get a month worth of food,” said Founder, Eileen Lambert. “People just sign up the first time, and once they sign up, we’ve got them in our system, and we just quickly run them through the line. It’s a pretty fast process.”

Lambert says the need to feed pets has tripled because of COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a lot of people who maybe have never reached out and said they needed help, and I think it’s hard.”

Colorado Pet Pantry says thanks to monetary donations from the public, grants, and food donations from pet suppliers, they’re able to keep families together forever.

“We have so many animal lovers in Colorado that make it possible,” Lambert said.

If you’re in need of pet food, or would like to donate to Colorado Pet Pantry, head to their website.