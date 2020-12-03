PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– If you want to visit Pitkin County and are coming from outside that county, or outside Eagle or Garfield counties, you will need an affidavit that proves you test negative for COVID-19.
According to the Aspen Times, visitors after Dec. 14 will need to bring that affidavit. It should include confirmation of a negative test result within 72 hours of travel. If that is not possible, the visitor is asked to quarantine upon arrival for either 14 days or until a negative coronavirus test result is achieved in Pitkin County.
Pitkin County is currently in Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which is High Risk. On Nov. 24, Pitkin County issued additional measures to Level Orange with personal gatherings limited to 5 people in all private and public settings.
