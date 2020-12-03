CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Thursday from his home where he’s under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. He added an extra layer of protection by spraying the new laws with Lysol.

The bill that was signed into law allocates money to Colorado’s Emergency Response Fund.

A total of 10 bills from this week’s Special Session of the state Legislature are headed to the governor’s desk waiting to be signed.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply