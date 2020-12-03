DENVER (CBS4)– If all goes as planned, the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines could be in Colorado in a matter of days. The vaccine will be the one manufactured by Pfizer.

It will first be delivered to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and then distributed to counties across the state. Estimates on delivery range from 10 days to a few weeks.

Katie O’Donnell, a spokesperson for the Larimer County Health Department told CBS4, “Your critical workers your essential staff all of those likely take priority. Then the senior population, people with other health concerns, will probably be our first round of public vaccinations before it gets opened to the general public.”

At Denver Health, which treats COVID-19 patients, they are gearing up for the vaccine arrival. A priority list is being created to who will get the first doses. A freezer to store the vaccine has been ordered. Outside the hospital there was little argument over health care workers being first in line.

Bob Hansling, an older person, agrees, “Absolutely, they are putting themselves at risk. They are devoted, very capable and they should get it first.”

After hospital workers and first responders, those in high risk groups including older adults, will get their chance.

Phyllis Hansling is ready to be vaccinated, “I will be anxious to get it because I am at risk because of my age and I believe in vaccines.”

It will take time, but a list of 1,200 providers such as grocery stories and pharmacies, is ready for the vaccinations. That will be phased in over time. For much of the world, this vaccine can’t come soon enough.