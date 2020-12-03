DENVER (CBS4) – After a very chilly start to the day we’ll warm up nicely by this afternoon with plenty of sunshine statewide. Temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year. We will see a few mid and high-level clouds filter through from time to time, especially east of the Continental Divide, but it will remain dry.
The weather story for the next several days will be all about a large ridge of high pressure building into the western United States and Canada. It will keep temperatures several degrees above normal for this time of year with the potential to see some record highs by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Right now long-range computer forecast models show a storm system moving into Colorado one week from today with colder temperatures and a chance for snow. Some data indicates that will be the beginning of several days with unsettled weather as we approach Christmas.