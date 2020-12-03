AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Buckley Air Force Base is celebrating the opening of a new food pantry. The Buckley Spouses’ Group converted a portion of their resource center into Gretel’s Pantry to help service members and families in need.
The group conducted a survey earlier in the year and learned there was a critical need for food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, volunteers have worked to revamp the resource center, including the addition of four heavy-duty food shelves.
“This is a perfect example of how just one idea can flourish into something great,” said Chief Master Sgt. Robert Devall, Buckley Garrison command chief.
Gretel’s Pantry held its grand opening on Nov. 25. Thanks to volunteer donations, service members and their families can stop by for non-perishable food items, diapers, baby wipes, and select pet food.
“You always want to leave a base better than you found it, and this will certainly be an impactful improvement for years to come,” said Colonel Devin Pepper, Buckley Garrison commander.
The Buckley Spouse’s Group is accepting donations of non-perishable food. The pantry will open each week after payday. To make an appointment to visit the pantry, email BSGRC@buckleyspousesgroup.com or message the Buckley Spouses’ Group Resource Center Facebook page.