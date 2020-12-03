Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Have you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now’s your chance.
The team wants to celebrate their Fan Appreciation Game with all fans singing the iconic song at their last home game on Jan. 3, as per tradition.
However, with most things in life this year, the tradition will be virtual due to the coronavirus.
So, the team wants you to download an instrumental track of the anthem, which they provide, and then record your rendition.
The deadline to send your video in is Dec. 7.
The team provided some filming tips:
- If filming on a cell phone please film horizontally.
- Try and find a way to mount the phone/camera- handheld might be too shaky.
- Make sure there is no light behind you that could cause the camera to make the subjects too dark.
- Try and fill the frame. People tend to center the frame on heads, but that leaves too much head-room in the frame.
- If your camera has the ability to shoot 4k (most newer iPhones do), please do.
The finished product will be shown at the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.