DENVER (CBS4)- Following their 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Broncos are now 4-7 on the season with a matchup against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night looming. The progress that was hoped for this season hasn’t exactly come to fruition as it appears the team will miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

There is uncertainty off the field also with a lawsuit over ownership of the team that has been postponed until 2021.

On Wednesday, more fuel was added to that fire in the form of a statement released on behalf of Beth Bowlen Wallace, her sister Amie Klemmer and their uncle John Bowlen that said the past few seasons have been painful to watch and they hope the trustees will agree to a transition of ownership. The statement reads:

“My sister Amie, my uncle John Bowlen and I have had the privilege, along with all fans that bleed orange and blue, of seeing what a winning team looks like. Watching these past few seasons has been extremely painful and we continue to see no other way to restore the franchise for our fans but through a transition of ownership of the Denver Broncos. My father Pat Bowlen would never have accepted the team’s current state. Fortunately, my father’s legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest owners has been solidified at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. We will forever reflect on the over 30 years of ownership that got him there with great pride. Our desire is for this team to be restored to its winning ways and to see more Super Bowl championships for Broncos Country. We have been committed to and will continue to pursue resolutions on all issues in order to ensure a smooth and timely transition. We are hopeful that the current leadership agrees that this is in the best interests of the Denver Broncos and most importantly, it is in the best interests of our incredibly loyal fans, my father’s legacy and the Bowlen family.”

Bowlen Wallace and Klemmer are late owner Pat Bowlen’s two eldest daughters from his first marriage. They have contended in court documents that the late Bowlen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease before he signed the updated trust in 2009 that left team president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rick Slivka and Denver attorney Mary Kelly in charge of the team following his departure. The sisters and their uncle have sued the trustees seeking that the trust be resolved because their father lacked mental capacity when it was executed.

For now, the lawsuit remains paused until next year. In the meantime, the 2020 season continues Sunday with a trip to Kansas City to face the Chiefs at 6:20 p.m. MST.