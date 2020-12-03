AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators identified a man who died following a stabbing last month at an Aurora homeless center. Corey Joe Barbee died from his injuries at the hospital on Thanksgiving.
Aurora police responded to the stabbing on Nov. 19 at the Aurora Day Resource Center on East 19th Place. Officers found Barbee, 44, bleeding from his neck.
Abdifatah M. Nur was arrested at the scene and initially charged with attempted first-degree murder. When the victim died, the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after deliberation.
Nur was advised of the charge in Adams County District Court on Thursday. He is due back in court on Jan. 7 for a preliminary hearing.
Detectives said the relationship between the two men is unclear. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Any guess to his immigration status?