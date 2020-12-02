CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos safety Will Parks is headed back to Denver, according to a source familiar with the situation. Parks, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2016, played the first four years of his career in Denver, before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason.

Strong safety Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after forcing a fumble and preventing a second quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

He played in six games for the Eagles before he was released earlier this week.

The Broncos have dealt with injuries in the secondary, and have struggled on special teams this season, so Parks is expected to help in both of those areas.

For his career, Parks has 162 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

