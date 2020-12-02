DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos safety Will Parks is headed back to Denver, according to a source familiar with the situation. Parks, who was drafted by the Broncos in 2016, played the first four years of his career in Denver, before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason.
He played in six games for the Eagles before he was released earlier this week.
Philly it’s been real. Thanks for opportunity. I did everything I could. Love. ✌🏾
— William (@PhillyWill11) December 1, 2020
The Broncos have dealt with injuries in the secondary, and have struggled on special teams this season, so Parks is expected to help in both of those areas.
tfw the broncos claim @PhillyWill11 https://t.co/j8Jblz0k4j pic.twitter.com/8fjnNvItpG
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) December 2, 2020
For his career, Parks has 162 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
— William (@PhillyWill11) December 2, 2020