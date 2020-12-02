Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado is beginning to pay qualified Coloradans $375 this week in an effort to curb the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The stimulus will be a one-time payment for 435,000 Coloradans making less than $52,000 per year and who received unemployment benefits from March to October.
In October, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order using $168 million for the payments.
The money is coming from:
- $148.9 million in anticipated reversions to the General Fund from the Medical Services Premium line due to lower than estimated growth in Medicaid enrollment and an extension of federal matching funds
- $13.8 million in existing funds in the Disaster Emergency Fund
- $5.3 million from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment says qualified Coloradans will be workers who received at least one dollar in unemployment benefits starting March 15 through Oct. 24.