Customers Can Now Purchase RTD Tickets Through The Lyft AppRTD riders can now purchase tickets through the Lyft app.

8 minutes ago

COVID In Colorado: Coronavirus Measures Agreed Upon By ACLU, Weld County SheriffThe ACLU of Colorado and the Weld County Sheriff's office have reached an agreement to implement measures at the county's jail to better protect inmates from the coronavirus pandemic.

11 minutes ago

Sick Of Congestion On I-270? CDOT Wants To Hear From YouIf you drive Interstate 270, the Colorado Department of Transportation wants to hear from you. CDOT will be hosting a virtual event about the improvements to the highway.

11 minutes ago

Investigators Believe There Are More Victims In Trevondus Estes Sexual Assault, Robbery Crime SpreeA man has been charged in a string of armed robberies in Denver and in one case, authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman. Trevondus Estes is facing 51 counts including sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping.

12 minutes ago

Planned Parenthood Attack: Federal Prosecutors Won't Seek Death Penalty For Robert DearFederal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the federal case against the accused Planned Parenthood shooter. They made the announcement about defendant Robert Dear in court on Wednesday.

17 minutes ago

Denver Ranked 3rd Best City For Singles In New ReportDating during a global pandemic brings its own unique challenges. If you're dating in Denver, there is a silver lining. The city was recently ranked third in the nation for singles. Katie Johnston reports.

57 minutes ago