DENVER (CBS4)– The pandemic is changing an annual tradition for Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey in Denver. In years past, whiskey drinkers take up camp outside the distillery to be among the first to get their hands on a bottle of their famous Snowflake whiskey.
This year, instead of lining up outside the distillery, there will be a digital auction for whiskey lovers on Stranahan’s website starting on Dec. 5.
Depending on the year distilled, prices range from $150 to $500 to start. All proceeds go to the Colorado Firefighters Foundation to help communities affected by wildfires.