DENVER (CBS4) – RTD will soon start laying off employees this week as it tries to make up a budget shortfall from the coronavirus pandemic. The first notifications will be sent to bus and rail operators.
The remaining layoffs for salaried and administrative staff will occur in the second week of January.
A total of 399 positions are being cut.
The Board of Directors voted 11-4 in November the $1.2 billion budget which calls for a 14% cut of the RTD workforce and the elimination of 300 vacant positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RTD workers making more than $120,000 will see a 3.5% pay cut, and those making more than $180,000 will see a 7.5% pay cut.