DENVER (CBS4) – Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the federal case against the accused Planned Parenthood shooter. They made the announcement about defendant Robert Dear in court on Wednesday.
Dear faces 68 federal charges related to the 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Colorado Springs. Three people were killed on Nov. 27, including a police officer, and nine others were injured.
Dear has been repeatedly found not competent to stand trial on the state charges he faces in Colorado. He is due in court on Friday for a status hearing.
He has been held in recent years at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.
Dear shothree people to death and you write “Three people were killed” similar to describing auto accident fatalities??