CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News, Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Planned Parenthood Attack, Robert Dear, Shooting Death

DENVER (CBS4) – Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the federal case against the accused Planned Parenthood shooter. They made the announcement about defendant Robert Dear in court on Wednesday.

Robert Lewis Dear in court on Dec. 9, 2015

Robert Lewis Dear in court on Dec. 9, 2015. (credit: CBS)

Dear faces 68 federal charges related to the 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Colorado Springs. Three people were killed on Nov. 27, including a police officer, and nine others were injured.

Robert Dear

Robert Dear (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Dear has been repeatedly found not competent to stand trial on the state charges he faces in Colorado. He is due in court on Friday for a status hearing.

(credit: CBS)

He has been held in recent years at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

Jesse Sarles

Comments
  1. Robert Gift says:
    December 2, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Dear shothree people to death and you write “Three people were killed” similar to describing auto accident fatalities??

    Reply

Leave a Reply