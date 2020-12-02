Comments
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Park County Sheriff’s Office says a reward for information regarding the suspects in Maggie Long’s death is now $75,000. The remains of the 17-year-old girl were found in her home after it caught fire in Bailey.
That was three years ago on Dec. 1, 2017.
An investigation revealed a fight occurred between Long and her assailants before the fire started.
The suspects stole a handgun, an assault rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a green safe and jade earrings.
Those with more information are asked to call a tip line at 303-239-4243.