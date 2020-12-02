EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)- Ten tons of ice were carved and sculpted into wintery Christmas scenes and characters in Evergreen. Ice sculptors from Longmont got started on the work on Nov. 22.
Included in the 11 total sculptures are the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, the Gingerbread Man, and of course, Santa. Visitors can find them throughout the town.
“We welcome anyone and everyone up here to Evergreen to enjoy these (sculptures). They’re all within about a 10-minute drive from one another, so it’s not difficult to get to them. And we have great shops and eateries for you to enjoy when you come up,” said Nancy Judge, the President of the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce.
Starting on Dec. 4, kids and kids at heart can listen to Santa Claus and Rabbi Jamie read holiday stories via the Evergreen Chamber Facebook Page and YouTube.
A different story will be read each week through Christmas Eve.
LINK: Evergreen Ice Sculptures