DENVER (CBS4) – Denverites can now get alcohol delivered from restaurants beyond their closing time. Right now, under coronavirus restrictions, restaurants must close their doors by 8 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, the city’s Department of Public Health and Environment will allow those restaurants to deliver until 2 a.m. Liquor stores can also stay open and deliver alcohol until midnight, two hours later than previous rules.
Indoor dining is still prohibited as Denver remains under Level Red-Severe Risk. Below are the rules:
- Indoor dining is temporarily closed
- Outdoor patio dining remains open for tables from the same household
- Last call for outdoor alcohol service is 8 p.m.
- Outdoor alcohol consumption ceases at 10 p.m.
- Alcohol takeout and curbside service closes by 10 p.m.
- Liquor store sales and delivery closes by midnight
- Alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars closes by 2 a.m.
