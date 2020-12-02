LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Weld County moved into Level Red Severe Risk on the state’s COVID-19 dial last month. Weld County Commissioners said they will not enforce the restrictions that come with Level Red, which include limited capacity at businesses and gyms, as well as indoor dining restrictions with restaurants.
On Tuesday night, the Longmont City Council discussed a resolution demanding that the county commissioners comply. Longmont is in both Boulder and Weld counties.
“Their behavior is irresponsible, it’s going to cause deaths. Tt’s flouting the law, it’s ridiculous. It’s totally just political ideology and posturing and it’s going to cost people their lives. We’re all incredibly frustrated,” said Polly Christensen, Longmont City Council At-Large Representative.
Last week, Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley had sought a plan to ask for an ordinance that would make it unlawful for any hospital (or healthcare provider) to provide medical services to any resident of a county or municipality whose elected officials have refused to comply with the governor’s emergency orders.
The next day, Bagley backed off on that plan.