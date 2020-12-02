DENVER (CBS4) – The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to increase across Colorado. On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 3,862 new confirmed cases of the virus.
Since the pandemic started, 2,708 Coloradans have died from COVID-19. Across the state, 1,841 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus.
The number of confirmed hospitalizations decreased slightly on Wednesday, but the total number of hospitalizations, including patients waiting for a COVID-19 test result, increased.
Half of Colorado’s adult care ventilators were in use on Wednesday. About a third of hospitals and facilities across the state anticipate staff shortages within the next week. CDPHE updates COVID-19 data daily at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:
Testing:
- 33,359 tests conducted on Dec. 1 with 11.90% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 13.08% daily positivity rate on Dec. 1
Hospital Data:
- 1,841 Patients currently hospitalized, 96% of facilities reporting (-6)
- 154 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+24)
- 217 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (-24)
- 32% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+2%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 13% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
- 50% Critical care ventilators in use (+1%)
- 81% of ICU Beds in use (331 available)
Case Summary:
- 241,172 cases (+3,862)
- 14,363 hospitalized (+247)
- 1,779,383 tested (+11,285)
- 3,288,900 test encounters (+33,359)
- 3,193 deaths among cases (+84)
- 2,708 deaths due to COVID-19 (+13)
- 2,310 outbreaks (+103)