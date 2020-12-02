DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis will join Colorado’s Legislative leadership at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the special session. The special session at the state Capitol began on Monday and is expected to wrap up Wednesday afternoon. The mission for state lawmakers is to distribute about $300 million in those three days to those hardest hit by COVID-19.
WATCH CBSN Denver: Watch Polis/Legislative Leadership News Conference Live At 3 p.m. Wednesday
Lawmakers were expected to discuss 37 bills that cover everything from shielding businesses from civil liability in COVID-related lawsuits to prohibiting government from shutting down small businesses while allowing chain retailers to stay open even though they both sell the same products or services.
Most of the bills are focused on distributing grants including $20 million for schools with poor internet, $45 million for child care providers, $50 million to help people with rent, $5 million to help with utilities and $3 million to help food pantries.
Polis will be joined by Senate President Leroy Garcia, Speaker KC Becker, Speaker-designate Alec Garnett and Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg.