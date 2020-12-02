DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system that passed over Colorado on Tuesday brought cold air. Another storm passing on Wednesday is bringing even colder air.
Temperatures fell into the single digits and teens across most of the state Wednesday morning with some mountain areas dropping below zero.
Some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area may not climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon and most mountain towns will be lucky to reach the 20s.
Despite the cold, moisture has been mostly limited with both storm systems. Many ski areas managed to get 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow on Tuesday and additional light snow is expected in the mountains on Wednesday. That said, not additional accumulation is expected north of about Highway 50.
Far southeast Colorado remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 2 p.m. on Wednesday for up to 4 inches of additional snow along with gusty winds. The combination of wind and snow will make for tricky travel around Lamar, Springfield, and La Junta through much of the day.
Warmer weather will start to return to Colorado on Thursday as a ridge of high pressure builds east across the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be in the 50s by Friday and a stretch of sunny, dry, and relatively mild weather should continue through the middle of next week.