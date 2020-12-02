LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire is now fully contained after burning for nearly 16 weeks, 112 days to be exact. The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history burned 208,913 acres in Larimer County.
“We have all traveled a long road together; this evening, we breathe a collective sigh of relief with you. Rest well tonight,” fire officials stated Wednesday night.
The fire started on Aug. 13 about 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. It burned 469 structures including destroying 224 homes and 220 outbuildings.
Thousands of evacuations were ordered and lifted and ordered again as the fire grew. Concern grew when the East Troublesome Fire exploded in October, growing within about 10 miles from the Cameron Peak Fire’s edge.
The East Troublesome Fire was declared fully contained on Nov. 30.
It’s still not clear what caused the fire.
In November, FEMA urges those who live in burn areas to double check their flood insurance coverage and risk factors.