By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Have you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now’s your chance.

The team wants to celebrate their Fan Appreciation Game with all fans singing the iconic song at their last home game on Jan. 3, as per tradition.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

However, with most things in life this year, the tradition will be virtual due to the coronavirus.

So, the team wants you to download an instrumental track of the anthem, which they provide, and then record your rendition.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: A group of military jets fly over the stadium during the National Anthem before a game between the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)le high

The deadline to send your video in is Dec. 7.

The team provided some filming tips:

  • If filming on a cell phone please film horizontally.
  • Try and find a way to mount the phone/camera- handheld might be too shaky.
  • Make sure there is no light behind you that could cause the camera to make the subjects too dark.
  • Try and fill the frame. People tend to center the frame on heads, but that leaves too much head-room in the frame.
  • If your camera has the ability to shoot 4k (most newer iPhones do), please do.

The finished product will be shown at the game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

