Comments
(CBS4) – Tuesday is a big deadline for Wreaths Across America. It is the last day to donate a wreath for the grave of a fallen hero.
The effort takes place across the country and at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
In previous years, volunteers could show up to place those wreaths on the graves of veterans. Now, due to the COVID pandemic only a limited number of people will be able to participate.
You can sponsor a wreath by going online or taking the following steps:
Text to 20222, type in WREATHS42, they will get a text back asking for their zipcode, the $15 charge will show up on their cellphone bill