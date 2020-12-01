DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Council delayed a vote on Denver police officer-worn body cameras in a meeting on Monday night. The department is working on upgrading the system.
New body cameras would automatically start recording when officers draw their weapons, rather than requiring officers to turn them on each time they respond to a scene.
Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca asked for clarity on whether the new body camera contract would allow for personal data and body camera footage to be released or sold if the contracting company is bought or sold. She said such a scenario is concerning particularly in cases where there may be involvement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I want certain verification that this contract, this footage, is protected under that ordinance and will not be shared with any outside entity,” she said during the virtual meeting.
According to a report in Denverite, the upgrade would be done to 2,200 body cameras and will cost more than $11 million.