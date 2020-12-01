CBSN DENVERGov. Jared Polis, Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking about Colorado's COVID response (Watch Live)
By Jesse Sarles
WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A minor league baseball team is moving from Utah to northern Colorado. An eight-team Pioneer League unveiled by Major League Baseball Monday will include the Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs and the new arrival — the Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor. The Owls previously played in Orem, Utah, and they’re an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Pioneer League has been designated a partner league of MLB, with teams no longer affiliated with specific major league teams beginning in 2021.

The Owlz will play at Future Legends Sports Complex. It’s located at 801 Diamond Valley Drive in Windsor.

