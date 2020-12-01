WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A minor league baseball team is moving from Utah to northern Colorado. An eight-team Pioneer League unveiled by Major League Baseball Monday will include the Grand Junction Rockies, Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs and the new arrival — the Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor. The Owls previously played in Orem, Utah, and they’re an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
Pro ball stays in the Pioneer League as the eight clubs are set to become an independent MLB Partner League.
The Pioneer League has been designated a partner league of MLB, with teams no longer affiliated with specific major league teams beginning in 2021.
The Owlz will play at Future Legends Sports Complex. It’s located at 801 Diamond Valley Drive in Windsor.
